Mohammed bin Rashid launches Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ with total economic targets of AED 32 trillion over the next 10 years
Agenda aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy and consolidate its position among the top 3 global cities
Mohammed bin Rashid: “2033 will mark 200 years since the foundation of Dubai, the year in which Dubai will be the most important global business centre”
“Dubai will rank as one of the top four global financial centres with an increase in FDI to over AED650 billion over the next decade and an annual AED100 billion contribution from digital transformation”
The new Dubai Economic Agenda includes 100 transformative projectsHONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 6 January 2023 – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today launched the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ with the ambitious goals of doubling the size of Dubai’s economy over the next decade, and consolidating its position among the top three global cities.
‘D33’ aims to double the emirate’s foreign trade to AED25.6 trillion and add 400 cities as key trading partners over the next decade
