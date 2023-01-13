Scorpio Electric Clinched US$6.75 Million In Funding at Valuation of US$150 Million

Scorpio Electric secured US$6.75 million* investment at US$150 million valuation as the brand works towards the production of their first international product

The Scorpio Electric X1 will commence production and global deliveries in second half of 2023

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 13 January 2023 – Scorpio Electric Pte. Ltd.(the“) has successfully raised US$6.75 million to further develop and test its first electric motorcycle, the Scorpio Electric X1 (the ““). The funds will be used to manufacture the first batch of X1 pre-production prototypes. Mass production and global deliveries of the X1 are set to commence in the second half of 2023. To expand the future portfolio of vehicle model line-up, funds will also be allocated to develop new premium electric motorcycle models and variants that support the onward global march towards adoption of more sustainable energy alternatives.Scorpio Electric is a smart electric vehicle company specialising in high-performance electric motorcycles. The X1 features a futuristic and unique design in a practical maxi-scooter form factor. The X1 delivers dynamic ride and handling capabilities, while equipped with the latest smart rider technology and connectivity.Scorpio Electric has experienced significant breakthroughs throughout 2022, some of which include additional research and development of the future motorcycles’ models, crystallisation of production pipelines, and timelines. Scorpio Electric has seen its business develop rapidly, and anticipates many more lucrative opportunities to come their way. With the support of investors, Scorpio Electric will be one step closer to realising its vision of becoming a global brand in the electric mobility space.” Mr. Joshua Goh, the CEO of Scorpio Electric, commented,Hashtag: #ScorpioElectric

About Scorpio Electric

Founded in 2017, Scorpio Electric is a Singapore-based electric motorcycle manufacturer focusing on design, performance, and technology. The Company is backed by EuroSports Global Limited.



Scorpio Electric aims to be a global brand and technology innovator in the two-wheel electric space, focusing on developing sleek electric motorcycles that share a symbiotic relationship with the user through smart capabilities as they seek to be at the forefront of new sustainable mobility adoption.



For more information, please refer to: https://www.scorpioelectric.com or their related social media platforms @scorpioelectric





About EuroSports Global Limited

Established in 1998, EuroSports Global Limited has a long history in the specialisation of distribution of ultra-luxury and luxury automobiles and provision of after-sales services. Its Automobile Sales business retails new ultra-luxury and luxury automobile brands and pre-owned automobile brands comprising of Lamborghini and Touring Superleggera.



EuroSports Global Limited has been the sole authorised dealer for Lamborghini in Singapore since 2002 and Indonesia since 2018, and the exclusive distributor for Touring Superleggera in Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia and non-exclusive distributorship in the PRC since October 2012.



EuroSports Global Limited is investing in Scorpio Electric to develop a sustainable mobility solution in the form of electric motorcycles.



