Samsung Introduces New Bespoke Kitchen Appliances in Singapore to Revolutionise The Modern Homes
Take on any culinary endeavor with efficiency and style with the new Bespoke Oven, Hood, Hob and Dishwasher
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 September 2023 – Samsung Electronics Singapore has added four kitchen appliances to its Bespoke range of products for homeowners to create their very own culinary havens. They include the Bespoke Built-in Oven, Bespoke Wall-mount Hood, Bespoke Induction Hob, and Bespoke Dishwasher, designed to elevate kitchen aesthetics while providing homeowners with innovative features for greater efficiency.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION
on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook