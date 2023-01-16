“Send more, Earn more” – DBS launching eLaisee function to spread Chinese New Year blessings
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 16 January 2023 – With Chinese New Year just around the corner, DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited (“DBS Hong Kong”) is pleased to announce the launch of new function eLaisee and the “Send more, Earn more” campaign this month to spread good fortune and blessings.
Sending eLaisee on DBS digibank HK app is simple. Input the recipients’ FPS-registered mobile number or email address and customise with a wide range of cheerful Xing Xing Jann Jann mascots eLaisee cover then it is done!
