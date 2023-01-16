Solitaire Official Unveils Singapore’s First Of Its Kind Rubber Watch Straps For Rolex 40MM Sports Model
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 January 2023 – A new sweat-proof, lightweight and classy line of watch straps is now revolutionising watch-wearing. Introducing: The Solitaire Rubber Straps. The latest launch by homegrown bespoke craftsman Solitaire Official is an innovative response to customer needs, the first of its kind in Singapore and globally for its unrivalled flexibility, style and durability. Expect weather-resistant vulcanised Fluoroelastomer (FKM) rubber in unmatched colour variations and effortless suitability; they are precisely sized for Rolex 40MM Sports models, including Daytona, GMT Master II, Submariner 40MM and Yachtmaster 40MM. Taking the bold step towards the unknown, Solitaire Rubber Straps reveal themselves as the epitome of cutting-edge in the world of craftsmanship.