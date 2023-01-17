DBS Foundation and MakerBay Foundation Join Forces to Launch DBS InnoFuture Youth Programme

Over 90% of educators acknowledged the importance of digital literacy for careers The Programme aims to empower underserved youth with free digital training
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 17 January 2023 – Over 90% of educators acknowledged that digital literacy, especially in artificial intelligence (AI), is essential for students in preparing for their future careers, an online survey conducted by MakerBay Foundation reveals. Additionally, more than 80% agreed that family income affects students’ opportunity to take part in technology education. The same research also indicates institutions face challenges when launching AI training due to limited subject matter expertise.