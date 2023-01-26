Amazon Web Services powers Bondee to take the Asia social media scene by storm
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 January 2023 – Bondee, a social media app, officially launched on the App Store. Within a few days of its release, it climbed to the top of the App Store rankings and entered the spotlight. Metadream, a tech startup based in Singapore, developed Bondee to create a virtual world where users can design avatars, share their moods, statuses, and daily lives, and add friends to chat and interact with online. Users can also personalize their spaces, visit friends, and post comments as if they were living with them in person.