Singapore firms can now tap on Temus-IMDA’s talent conversion programme to fill tech roles
- Singapore’s Minister for Communications and Information Mrs Josephine Teo officiated the launch of Temus’ Step IT Up programme, supported by Infocomm Media Development Authority’s (IMDA) under Techskills Accelerator (TeSA) initiative, for public sector agencies and private companies to jointly ‘place and train’ people for tech roles in under five months.
- The talent conversion programme, in partnership with IMDA and supported by Digital Industry Singapore (DISG), focuses on helping people with no prior tech training.
- More than 800 applied for its pioneer cohort in November 2022 and 22 graduates are expected to join Temus’ more than 200-strong workforce in March 2023.
- Temus has started recruiting trainees for Step IT Up’s April intake and is poised to develop up to 400 tech talents by 2025.
