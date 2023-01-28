Sheikh Rasheed calls for revival of ties between Imran Khan and establishment, alleges Zardari’s involvement in plot to assassinate PTI Chairman

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28: Former Interior Minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed has called for the revival of ties between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and the Establishment.

In an interview with a private TV channel program ’11th Hour’, Sheikh Rasheed alleged that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari had given money to a terrorist organization to assassinate Imran Khan.

“Zardari wants Imran Khan to be disqualified,” Sheikh Rasheed said, adding that the former president was behind a new plot to assassinate the PTI Chairman.

He further stated that the alleged plot was a clear indication that Zardari is afraid of Imran Khan’s growing popularity and political influence.

The AML chief also expressed hope that the date of general elections will be announced in March or April, and that the elections of national and provincial assemblies will be held together. He stated that the decision of whether or not to contest the election will be left up to Imran Khan.

“Imran would come out in public after a few days and destroy the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM),” he said, vowing that he would always stand by the PTI chief.

Sheikh Rasheed also addressed the recent incident at Lal Haveli; he said that whoever came to demolish Lal Haveli will be dealt with constitutionally and legally.

These statements come after Imran Khan accused Zardari of being involved in a plot to assassinate him. The PTI Chairman alleged that the former president was among four people who were planning to kill him, as reported by ARY News on Friday. The claim was met with strong reactions from the PPP, which has denied the allegations and called for a fair investigation. The situation has intensified the already tense political climate in Pakistan, with many calling for a peaceful resolution and an end to the political bickering. The public is looking to the government and political leaders to prioritize the well-being of the nation over personal and party interests.

