DC Lahore Rafia Haider demands explanation from Dengue Focal Persons of various departments over poor performance

LAHORE: DC Lahore Rafia Haider expressed disappointment over the poor performance of the Dengue campaign in the city and held a review meeting to seek explanation from the Dengue Focal Persons of various departments.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner General has been instructed to issue letters to the concerned officials, asking for a response within three days.

DC Rafia Haider expressed concern over the negligence and lack of interest in Dengue operations and demanded an explanation from the focal persons. She also raised questions about the absence of Dengue Focal Persons from Metropolitan Corporation, Punjab Information Commission, Corporate Housing Department, and Civil Defence in the Dengue meeting.

The DC warned that those who fail to fulfill their responsibilities towards the Dengue campaign will face strict action. She emphasized that the Dengue campaign is of utmost importance and every department should play their part to make it successful.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION