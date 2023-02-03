Metamorphosis By De Beers: Prelude

Introducing the first chapter of De Beers’ magnificent new High Jewellery collection, inspired by Mother Nature’s transformation through the seasons
PARIS, FRANCE – Media OutReach – 3 February 2023 – In nature, change is the only constant. Seasons shift as flower buds blossom, bloom and fade. A caterpillar forms a chrysalis, preparing for its magical transformation into a butterfly. Beneath the earth’s crust, billions of years ago, a slow tectonic alchemy created ancient deposits of rough diamonds, the fruits of which are still being revealed. And it is through gradual adaptations that we achieve our innermost potential. De Beers pays homage to Mother Nature’s constant evolution with Metamorphosis by De Beers, a High Jewellery collection dedicated to the transformative power of natural diamonds.