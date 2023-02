RGE closes inaugural US$550 million Sustainability-Linked Derivative with MUFG

Sustainability-Linked Derivative (SLD) supports RGE’s strategy of pivoting its financing towards SLLs, a total of US$1.6 billion secured in 2022

Besides hedging the interest rate risk of its latest SLLs, the SLD shows RGE’s confidence in delivering on its SLL’s sustainability KPIs

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 3 February 2023 –Royal Golden Eagle (“), a global group of resource-based manufacturing companies, has announced that its member company Apical Group (““), a global leading processor of vegetable oil, has closed a two-year US$550 million Sustainability-Linked Derivative (““), its first SLD, with MUFG Bank, Ltd (““).In November 2022, Apical successfully secured a total of US$787 million in SLLs from a consortium of banks, with MUFG, First Abu Dhabi Bank, National Bank of Kuwait and Chang Hwa Bank among the Mandate Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners. The SLD will be used to partially hedge (US$550 million of the US$787 million) the interest rate risk of Apical’s latest round of sustainability-linked loans (““).The SLD allows Apical to fix its interest rate for US$550 million of its latest round of SLLs for a period of two years. This agreement is tied to the same set of key performance indicators (““) under the SLLs and penalties will be incurred under the SLD in the event the KPIs are not attained. These KPIs include raising the level of verified traceability to its plantations, increasing engagement of suppliers to promote sustainable practices and traceability, increasing the number of Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) certifications among smallholder farmers, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions through methane capture facilities.In 2021, RGE was among the first non-property players in Singapore to secure an SLL and the second largest borrower of SLLs in Singapore. In 2022, it raised approximately US$1.6 billion in SLLs including US$700 million under its pulp and paper business in China, Asia Symbol; US$120 million under Apical, and another US$787 million under Apical’s latest SLL to which the SLD is tied.Hashtag: #RGE

About RGE

Headquartered in Singapore, RGE is a group of resource-based manufacturing companies with global operations. We produce sustainable natural fibres, edible oils, green packaging and clean natural gas used to create products that feed, clothe and energise the world. We help improve billions of peoples’ lives through sustainable products they use every day. With more than US$30 billion in assets and 60,000 employees, we are creating a more recyclable, biodegradable and lower carbon future.



Committed to sustainable development, conservation and community development, we strive towards what is good for the community, good for the country, good for the climate, good for the customer, and good for the company. With current operations spanning across Indonesia, China, Brazil, Spain and Canada, we continue to expand and engage new markets.