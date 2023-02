OctaFX joined its local partner in providing emergency aid for the victims of intense flooding in the state of Kelantan, Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 3 February 2023 – The international broker OctaFX provided emergency aid in the state of Kelantan, Malaysia, where over 17,000 people had to be evacuated because of the intense flooding in the area at the end of December 2022.