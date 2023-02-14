Sin Kang TCM Singapore Expands Its Outlets Islandwide

Trusted by many with a wealth of experience accumulated over its two decades of operations, Sin Kang TCM Clinic plans to expand to 8 clinics islandwide by the end of 2023.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 February 2023 – With health and wellness at the forefront of the public consciousness, Sin Kang TCM is proud to announce that it will expand up to 8 clinics islandwide by the end of 2023, with a new outlet having opened just at the end of 2022 in the bustling heart of Orchard. The other locations will be established by the end of 2023, creating greater accessibility to the reliable and trustworthy service that Sin Kang TCM Clinic has come to be regarded as.