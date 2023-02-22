Greenbriar Recognized As a Top 50 Toronto Venture Exchange Company

Newport Beach, California – Newsfile Corp. – February 21, 2023 – Greenbriar Capital Corp. (TSXV: GRB) (OTC Pink: GEBRF) (“Greenbriar”) is pleased to announce that that it has been named as one of the top performers on the Toronto Venture Exchange.The 2023 TSX Venture 50 celebrates the strongest performances on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV” or “the Exchange”) over the last year. Comprised of 10 companies from each of five industry sectors, the ranking recgnizes the strongest performance on the Exchange based on market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume.“We are extremely proud to have earned a 2023 TSX Venture Top 50 ranking, selected from 1,713 TSXV public companies. Since inception, Greenbriar has demonstrated its ability to successfully make and develop accretive acquisitions resulting in year-over-year hard asset growth. This is evident in our Sage Ranch acquisition in 2011 where the current ROI on project value alone is worth over 51% annually since 2011.”“We have had a tremendous start to 2023 where there is significant value creation in our portfolio, which we plan to begin constructing on this year. We are looking at graduating to the NYSE/AMEX in the near future. These factors combined with a robust acquisition pipeline will enable us to continue to create value for our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Ciachurski, who won Top 50 in 2010, 2012, 2014 and now 2023.ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORSJeffrey J. CiachurskiPhone: 949.903.5906Fax: 604.608.9572

About Greenbriar Capital Corp:

Greenbriar is a leading ESG developer of renewable energy and sustainable real estate. With long-term, high impact, contracted sales agreements in key project locations and led by a successful, industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.