OPPO unveils new 6G white paper examining the future of world mobility
- The close integration of 6G and AI technologies represent a key direction in the future of 6G development, transforming the role of communications networks from “connection” to “convergence”.
- OPPO’s proposed “versatile 6G system with minimized kernel” aims to help build the future mobile world.
- OPPO is undertaking preliminary 6G research to explore the future of communications technology development.
SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 24 February 2023 – OPPO today officially released its new 6G white paper – A Versatile 6G with Minimized Kernel: To Build the Mobile World. Drawing on OPPO’s forward-looking research and exploration into 6G, the white paper proposes an innovative ‘versatile 6G system with minimized kernel’ that aims to provide a more actionable solution for the next generation of mobile communication systems. The proposed system “modularizes” 6G capabilities and intelligently “splices” different capability modules according to the specific needs of any given scenario. This will enable 6G networks to be more adaptable and efficient when providing the underlying communications support for the convergence of masses of devices and networks in the future.