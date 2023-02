Discover what you can expect on board the largest luxury yacht available for charter in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 February 2023 – Making her debut in the yacht chartering scene in Singapore is the ‘Star of the Sea’ luxury superyacht . At 128-feet and 4 levels high, the exceptional, beautifully decked-out superyacht with charter-focused amenities on board, is the largest and possibly the most luxurious superyacht available for charter in Singapore.