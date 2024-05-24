Celebrating fashion & lifestyle: Global fashion icon Tia Lee latest fashion cover with ELLE Thailand – coincides with her stylish birthday getaway
TAIPEI TAIWAN & BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 May 2024 – Global fashion icon Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) was recently captured on fashion cover of ELLE Thailand. During the fashion cover interview, Tia shared her gratitude for the 174m views accumulated on YouTube since the launch of ‘Goodbye Princess’ last year, “I am very grateful to the entire team behind the production of ‘Goodbye Princess’. Each person approached the music with passion, and I am honored to have collaborated with music producer Swizz Beats. They seem to have an endless well of inspiration, and their dedication to music deeply impresses me. They always strive for improvement, constantly creating more possibilities. This process is very precious to me.”