Colgate and foodpanda join forces to unlock q-commerce accessibility for customers in Asia

Colgate and foodpanda have started a collaboration to expand customers’ access to Colgate products in more than 400 cities across 11 markets within Asia Pacific
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 March 2023 – Global home and personal care brand company Colgate-Palmolive (“Colgate”) today is bolstering its Asia Pacific (APAC) digital strategy and giving consumers across the region even greater access to its range of products with a three-year partnership with Asia’s largest delivery player[1], foodpanda. By leveraging foodpanda’s established quick commerce (q-commerce) capabilities, the worldwide leader in oral care aims to drive its leadership within the health and wellness space forward.