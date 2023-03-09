Colgate and foodpanda join forces to unlock q-commerce accessibility for customers in Asia

Published: March 9, 2023

Colgate and foodpanda have started a collaboration to expand customers’ access to Colgate products in more than 400 cities across 11 markets within Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 March 2023 – Global home and personal care brand company Colgate-Palmolive (“Colgate”) today is bolstering its Asia Pacific (APAC) digital strategy and giving consumers across the region even greater access to its range of products with a three-year partnership with Asia’s largest delivery player[1], foodpanda. By leveraging foodpanda’s established quick commerce (q-commerce) capabilities, the worldwide leader in oral care aims to drive its leadership within the health and wellness space forward.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.