CITIC Telecom CPC Continuous DX Innovation to Introduce Intelligence Operation Journey

Digital trade platform rich with physical & financial supply chain data creates new opportunities to fund suppliers

NEW YORK / SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – July 23, 2020 – Infor, a global leader in business cloud

software specialized by industry, today announced that it is partnering with DBS

Bank, Southeast

Asia’s largest bank, to integrate digital trade financing capabilities into the

Infor Nexus global network of more than 68,000 businesses. The two companies’

first joint program recently went live with one of the world’s largest global apparel

companies, providing faster and more cost-efficient digital trade financing to

suppliers in the apparel company’s supply chain ecosystem, which comprises

mostly small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

“This

is an important relationship for Infor, where a common vision of data-driven

financing bonds us and presses us forward,” said Gary Schneider, Vice President

of Sales for Infor Financial Supply Chain Management. “DBS is a digital bank,

based in Asia, focused on supplier funding and liquidity. Its pursuit of digital

innovation and delivering greater value to supply chains, combined with our

cloud-based platform and local support team around the globe, makes for a

powerful partnership at a time when liquidity is a top priority for everyone.”

Sriram

Muthukrishnan, Group Head of Trade Product Management, DBS Bank, said, “We

continue to accelerate the deployment of our market-leading supply chain

financing and digital capabilities to ensure steady financing to SME suppliers

during these times of stress. Data forms

the backbone of a successful digital strategy and its impact across multiple

industries globally has been growing exponentially.

“Our

collaboration with Infor enables greater transparency into complex supply

chains and provides insights into the transaction patterns between an anchor

and its ecosystem of suppliers,” he noted. “We leverage these insights to provide

quicker and more cost-efficient financing to suppliers much earlier in the

cycle, as compared to conventional post-shipment supplier financing programs.

This is especially relevant today, as we continue to operate in an environment

characterized by prolonged trade disruptions and tighter credit lines, where

optimal working capital management is key to survival.”

The

two companies’ next joint program for pre-shipment finance, expected to launch in

late 2020, will utilize supply chain data as the primary conduit to assess risk

and credit worthiness, as opposed to traditional models that result in the

majority of suppliers being under-funded or facing challenges to access

necessary capital. Infor provides extensive supply chain data, including

historic and real-time milestone information on the physical movement of goods,

to enable a data-driven representation of a supplier’s performance and credit

risk.

According to a research report from

Aite Group analyst Enrico Camerinelli (The Supply Chain Bank, 2018), “In

the next three years, the competitive frontier in corporate lending and supply

chain finance will be the creation of innovative credit risk models that banks

will use to leverage corporate supply chain process data. Banks will capture

and analyze events in the physical supply chain (source-to-pay, order-to-cash)

in order to generate a more comprehensive and realistic representation of a

company’s risk profile.”

Additional Resources

Watch the SCF Community’s recent webinar, “New ways to finance SMEs,” during which Infor and DBS discuss innovative

supplier financing tools to help reduce supply chain risk and friction.

Media contacts:

Steve Bauer

Infor

(628) 444-5101 (office)

(650) 670-7135 (mobile)

steven.bauer@infor.com

Phyllis Tan

Infor

+65 9799 9133 (mobile)

phyllis.tan@infor.com

Michelle Tan

Group Strategic Marketing and Communications

DBS Bank

+65 9770 1886

michelletanyz@dbs.com

About DBS

DBS

is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 18 markets.

Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of

growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank’s “AA-” and “Aa1”

credit ratings are among the highest in the world.

DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking.

As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing

business in the region’s most dynamic markets. DBS is committed to building

lasting relationships with customers, and positively impacting communities

through supporting social enterprises, as it banks the Asian way. It has also

established a SGD 50 million foundation to strengthen its corporate social

responsibility efforts in Singapore and across Asia.

With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and

empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. The bank

acknowledges the passion, commitment and can-do spirit in all our 28,000 staff,

representing over 40 nationalities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com.





About Infor

Infor is a

global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300

employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software

is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Infor

customers include: