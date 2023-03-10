Tia Lee Yu Fen, global C-pop star and fashion icon, razzle-dazzles at Moncler Genius’ London Fashion Week showcase
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 March 2023 – Tia Lee Yu Fen (李毓芬), the global C-pop star and fashion icon, made waves for all the right reasons as she stole the limelight with her bold and daring outfit for the Moncler Genius’ showcase at London Fashion Week. Donning a shimmering white coat and a pair of suave yet elegant sunglasses, Tia’s impeccable taste was on show for everyone to see.