Global C-pop star Tia Lee Yu Fen shows off impeccable taste in fashion at London Fashion Week
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 March 2023 – Tia Lee demonstrated why she is known as a fashion icon, as the global C-pop star donned a tasteful selection of outfits during her appearance at London Fashion Week. She made her presence felt at some of the hottest showcases, including Moncler Genius, Julien Macdonald, David Koma and Richard Quinn.
