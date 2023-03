PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach – 23 March 2023 – Prince Holding Group (PHG) recently welcomed three distinguished CEOs to its Swiss watchmaking vocational training center, Prince Horology. The delegation comprised of Mr. Anthony Galliano of Cambodia Investment Management, Mr. Matthew Care of Australia’s Digital Classifieds Group, and Mr. Tom O’Sullivan of realestate.com.kh.