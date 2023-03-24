“Timeless Leslie Encounter” at Olympian City Pays Tribute to Leslie Cheung in commemoration of 20 years of his legacy with 20 Stories of Encounter, 430-inch Mosaic, Classics on a neon light wall
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 24 March 2023 – To commemorate 20 years of legacy of iconic pop star Leslie Cheung, Olympian City is organising the “Timeless Leslie Encounter” event from 23 March to 2 April 2023, which narrates 20 stories of encounter with Leslie to help keep his legacy alive. The highlight will be a sharing session on 31 March, during which good friends, collaborators and fans of Leslie will share their stories of interacting with the star, and young singer Mike Tsang will perform his classic song.