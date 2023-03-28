Media OutReach Newswire Strengthens Vietnam Distribution Network

Asia’s leading newswire adds new media partners to its distribution network in Vietnam, bringing the total number of guaranteed online posting to 20 news sites

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 March 2023 – Media OutReach Newswire, Asia’s first global newswire, has strengthened its distribution network in Vietnam, adding five additional media partners as guarantee online news posting for its press release distribution service.The five new sites bring the total number of partners in Vietnam to 20 media outlets, including the country’s No 1 English-language newspaper Viet Nam News, top business titles Biz Hub and Vietnam Plus, alongside seven leading Vietnamese-language media sites.The new partnerships include trade publications TechTimes Vietnam and AutoTimes, plus general news site EconomicTimes, Times24h and sports media site SportTimes.The move further cements Media OutReach Newswire as the most comprehensive press release distribution partner in Vietnam, and the only newswire to guarantee online postings on leading news media in the country.“The expansion of Media OutReach Newswire’s distribution network in Vietnam demonstrates our commitment to providing comprehensive and real media online postings to clients,” Jennifer Kok, Founder and CEO of Media OutReach Newswire, said.“Vietnam is a fast-growing market with a vibrant media landscape and we are thrilled to offer our clients even more opportunities to reach their targeted journalists and media through our extensive distribution network to build media relations and boost their online brand presence with Vietnam’s online media.”The new partners add to a growing list of more than 500 media outlets that Media OutReach Newswire guarantee online news postings across multiple languages and markets. Partners include international terminals Bloomberg, Dow Jones Newswire, Refinitiv Eikon, Morningstar, Associated Press (AP), Agence France Presse (AFP), plus an extensive list of the region’s biggest media outlets including The Malay Mail in Malaysia to Thailand Business News, United Daily News, Macau Business, Sina Hong Kong and Money FM 89.3 in Singapore.Do Nguyen, Founder of International Times Corp, said he was thrilled to expand the company’s content offering with Media OutReach Newswire.“The top criteria for TechTimes and other media brands under International Times Corp is to partner with a newswire with authentic and rich content. Media OutReach provides a vast range of news and will help us give readers another source of trusted information. In addition, Media OutReach Newswire’s corporate press release are from many companies from Asia Pacific and internationally.”Hashtag: #MediaOutReachNewswire

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Media OutReach Newswire

Launched in 2009, Hong Kong-based Media OutReach is the first global newswire founded in the Asia Pacific region with offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, China, Thailand, and Taiwan.



As a pioneering global newswire agency, Media OutReach is the only press release newswire that owns its distribution network in 26 countries across Asia Pacific region. The newswire media assets include more than 140,000 journalists, 400 trade categories, 65,000 media titles, and partnerships with more than 500 authentic media sites to guarantee online postings.



Media OutReach Newswire is redefining press release distribution by offering an integrated communication solution for the PR community through its SaaS portal. With proprietary technology at our core, we distribute multi-language and multimedia press release content directly to the inboxes of editors and journalists to optimise coverage and build media relations.



The newswire post-release report helps PR professionals and communications executives report efficiently and quickly to stakeholders, with reports available to download in a ready-to-use format.



Media OutReach Newswire’s press release measurement insights provide unique analysis into the performance of each news release over a customised period of their PR campaign, giving a clear understanding on the return-on-investment of their communications activity.



