Reckitt’s brand Dettol further collaborates with the Hong Kong Rugby Union to Support the 2023 Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens as Official Hygiene Partner

Safeguarding the health of up to 40,000 spectators at the first mask-off major sports event at Hong Kong Stadium since the pandemic

Setting up hand sanitiser stations at 75 key locations across the Stadium to provide convenient access to the spectators and VIPs on hygiene protection so that everyone can enjoy the exciting games between 28 international teams to the fullest

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 March 2023 – Since 2021, Reckitt’s brand Dettol has collaborated closely with the Hong Kong Rugby Union to support world-class sporting events, and the brand is proud to be the Official Hygiene Partner of the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens again this year. Although Hong Kong is moving into a new post-pandemic phase, the general public remain conscious of hygiene awareness. Dettol will help implement enhanced hygiene protocols for spectators to support this first mask-off rugby international tournament in Hong Kong since the pandemic. With no social distancing measures in effect, the tournament will see 16 men’s teams and 12 women’s teams from across the world battle it out over three days to a full house of up to 40,000 spectators from 31 March to 2 April 2023.“At Reckitt, we seek out new opportunities to build shared success with our partners. It is our great honour to collaborate with the Hong Kong Rugby Union again to protect all fans attending the Hong Kong Sevens tournament so that everyone can fully enjoy the three-day event. With mass events returning to the city, the level of hygiene and health will remain a priority for many as the population has become accustomed to it.” said“As one of the world’s most trusted disinfectant brands, Dettol will continue to protect everyone’s best moments with our expertise to help Hong Kongers safely embrace this new post-pandemic phase, that is free from masks and social distancing measures.”Dettol will promote positive public hygiene practices and provide easy access to its widely trusted hygiene and disinfectant products throughout the tournament, keeping with Reckitt’s purpose of pursuing a healthier and cleaner world built on the foundation of good hygiene.Throughout this international rugby celebration, Dettol will provide onsite hygiene protection by placing Dettol hand sanitiser stations at 75 key locations across the Hong Kong Stadium, including concourse, entrances, security check zones and executive suites. This level of protection is important to ensure the safe and confident entrance into a new phase of hygiene behaviour at mass participation events. The deployment of Dettol’s sanitising stations will also help the spectators maintain good hygiene and stay healthy amid the cold and flu season.“We are excited to welcome a full house of nearly 40,000 fans back at the Stadium as we bring the flagship event back in full swing this year. The crowd can enjoy every game to the fullest with all social distancing measures being lifted, and our partnership with Reckitt and Dettol is instrumental to the event’s success. We look forward to achieving another milestone together following our successful partnership last November,” saidGlobally, Dettol has partnered with many leading organizations and supported major events worldwide, including the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, the English Football Association (FA), Cricket Australia, Hilton Hotels, British Airways, SF Express, Deliveroo, and Uber Taxi to deliver its brand purpose of protecting what people love.Hashtag: #Reckitt #Dettol

