New research reveals the growing prevalence of “conversational everything” for customer communications

Infobip data from more than 449 billion interactions in 2022 shows conversational experience is becoming more popular across all forms of customer communication, from sales to customer support
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 29 March 2023– New research from global cloud communications platform Infobip reveals the growing trend towards conversational experiences for customer communications. The data, from 449 billion communications interactions on Infobip’s platform across 2022, shows the rapid growth of interactions on chat apps such as WhatsApp Business Platform and social media channels such as Instagram for many customer needs.