Deadline of 3 days given to residents and elected representative for fulfilling genuine demands

CHITRAL: Chitral, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, witnessed an important meeting of the Union Council Koh residents at Safdar House Morilasht village. The meeting was held to address some of the most pressing issues faced by the residents of the area. The elders of the area demanded the construction of Boni Chitral road, the supply of electricity, and the distribution of free flour of Ramadan packages to the residents of the area.

The meeting was attended by representatives of all political and religious parties, elected councilors, Nazims, chairmen, and social workers who all expressed their concern over the unfulfilled demands of the area. Haji Safdar Ali Akash and other speakers at the meeting pointed out that the construction work on the Boni Chitral road had started but has now come to a halt, leaving the road in ruins. They highlighted that the National Highway Authority (NHA) also removed the blacktopping (coal tar) from the road, which was constructed 38 years ago by a Chinese construction company, and left the road incomplete.

The speakers raised concerns about the contractor of NHA, stating that the contractor removed the strong coal tar (blacktopping) even from parts of the road where they did not do any work on the road, such as no opening, no paving, no protective wall, or expansion. They suggested that the contractor removed the coal tar only to collect money.

The meeting also addressed the issue of electricity supply, with a 108-megawatt hydropower plant having been constructed in Golain with a cost of billions of rupees. However, its survey was wrong at that time, and after construction, it was revealed that this power plant could only generate 15 megawatts of electricity. The area in its neighborhood is plunged into darkness.

Additionally, the free flour package promised by the Prime Minister during Ramadan has not yet been distributed in the area. To address these issues, the meeting passed a three-point resolution unanimously demanding the government to immediately start the construction work on the Booni-Chitral road, provide electricity to the Koh area from the Golain Power Station, and distribute free flour on behalf of the Prime Minister to the residents of the area during Ramadan.

The people of the area are suffering due to the dirt and dust on the road, with the passersby and people living near the road suffering from various diseases. The authorities were given a deadline of three days and warned that if their genuine demands were not fulfilled within three days, they would take stern action, including blocking the Booni Mastoj road, suspending the electricity supply, and stopping the delivery of goods to upper Chitral. The meeting ended with prayerful words, with the hope that the government would take action soon to address the pressing issues faced by the residents of the area. The Union Council Koh residents remain hopeful that their demands will be met, and they can live in a better and more prosperous area.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION