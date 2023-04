Generated half a billion dollars in revenue for clients in three years

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 April 2023 – Get Client With System (Get Client) has won the prestigious Two Comma Club Award from international marketing platform ClickFunnels, recognizing Get Client’s unique online marketing strategy as the only company in Hong Kong to be invited to the U.S. to receive the award in person, after achieving over $12 million in sales in 2022.