Consensus reached among PML-N, PPP, JUI-F on constitutional amendment

LAHORE: The consultation process between the political parties on the 26th constitutional amendments continued late into the night, with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) agreeing on a joint draft.



PML-N President Nawaz Sharif hosted an important meeting of senior leaders of political parties in Jati Umra regarding the consensus on the 26th constitutional amendment, which was attended by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and President Zardari.



Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with other party delegation were also present at the meeting. According to sources, JUI cheif met with senior leaders of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif’s party at Jati Umra, and then Maulana Fazlur Rehman was consulted by a delegation of the PML for more than an hour.



Maulana Fazlur Rehman



Talking to the media after the meeting, JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the JUI would meet the PPP for consultation on the constitutional amendment, the PPP had agreed to the proposed constitutional amendment, Nawaz Sharif had invited to the dinner, President Zardari had also come.



Fazlur Rehman announced that he had agreed on reforms related to the judiciary, would also consult on other proposed amendments, had rejected the initial amendment, he still rejects it today.



He said that if the JUI held talks with the government parties and discussed important issues in detail, the country would also be saved and the Constitution would also be saved.



Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari



PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he is grateful to Maulana Fazlur Rehman, there was an agreement between the PPP and JUI, today three parties agreed on the supremacy of the constitution through constitutional courts, want immediate justice.



Bilawal Bhutto said that after the reforms, the people will see what they do to defend the constitution, at the appropriate time; the proposed amendment will be passed by both houses.



Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar



Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said that the three parties have agreed on the constitutional amendment related to the judiciary, other proposed amendments will be agreed in the coming days.



On the occasion, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that he would meet the PTI leadership after reaching Islamabad today and include the opinion of the PTI leadership in the constitutional amendment.



It may be recalled that the draft constitution was agreed between the PPP and JUI yesterday.

