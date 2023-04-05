PFA thwarts attempt to supply 1,800 litres of chemically contaminated milk in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) took action against the supply of adulterated milk in Lahore and disposed of a consignment of 1,800 litres of chemically contaminated milk.

The PFA received a tip-off from the vigilance cell about the transportation of the adulterated milk from Basirpur. A dairy safety team placed a picket in Walton and stopped a milk carrier vehicle. Upon search, they found 45 maunds of tainted milk and disposed of it, as the sample results did not meet the PFA’s standards.

Further investigations revealed contamination of urea, polluted water, formalin, low fat and lack of nutritional values in the milk.

PFA officials stated that counterfeiters often engage in such practices to sell adulterated food products at cheaper rates, putting consumers’ health at risk. The PFA has been taking all possible measures to control milk adulteration in Punjab and requested the public’s support in rooting out the menace of adulteration from society.

