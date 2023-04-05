DC Lahore Takes Strict Action Against Profiteers: 273 FIRs Registered, 191 Apprehended for Overcharging

LAHORE: The District Administration Lahore is taking strict action against profiteers and hoarding to ensure the availability of essential commodities to the citizens at reasonable prices. DC Lahore Rafia Haidar has directed all Price Control Magistrates to expedite their actions against profiteers and hoarders in their respective areas.

According to the DC Lahore, since the start of Ramadan Ul Mubarak, 17,665 points have been inspected, resulting in the registration of 273 cases against profiteers and the arrest of 191 people. Additionally, 1,022 shopkeepers were fined for violating rules, and 10 points were sealed.

Yesterday alone, 1,606 points were inspected, resulting in the identification of 90 violations, the registration of 31 cases, and the sealing of two points. Fourteen people were also detained for selling essential commodities at high prices. DC Lahore Rafia Haidar emphasized a zero-tolerance policy against overcharging and vowed to take strict action against those who violate the rules.

Special teams have also been formed to inspect critical markets and take strict action against profiteers and hoarders. The DC Lahore directed all Price Control Magistrates to remain in the field and check the prices of essential commodities on a daily basis in their designated areas. “The District Administration Lahore is taking all possible measures to provide facilities to citizens,” DC Lahore Rafia Haidar said.

