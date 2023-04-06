DC Lahore Rafia Haider orders completion of census by April 10th

LAHORE: The Digital Census teams in Lahore district have been working hard to complete the census process. The final date of the census has been extended to April 10th. The DC Lahore, Rafia Haider, visited the areas of Shahdara, Islampura, and Karim Park to evaluate the performances of the teams in the field.

She stated that more than 90% of the target of 1,637,010 households has been completed. To ensure timely completion, she instructed all 630 supervisors in all tehsils, under the supervision of respective ACs, to complete the remaining census process soon.

Lahore is the largest district of Pakistan in terms of population, and DC Lahore is determined to meet the target of completing the census on time. The DC Lahore has issued strict instructions to all field teams to complete the census process by April 10th.

