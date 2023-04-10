DC Lahore Rafia Haider conducts inspection of matriculation exam centers

LAHORE: In connection with the ongoing matriculation examinations, DC Lahore Rafia Haider visited several examination centers to ensure the necessary arrangements were in place.

The visit was conducted on an emergency basis to review the presence of security, electricity, water, and staff at the examination centers on Monday morning.

The chemistry paper for 10th class was being conducted under the Lahore Board, with exams for 10th class continuing until April 17th. Exams for class IX were set to begin on April 18th and would continue until May 12th.

DC Lahore Rafia Haider stated that all examination centers were being provided with foolproof security arrangements, with strict actions to be taken against those who are caught cheating.

Police personnel have been deployed to perform security duties outside examination centers.

In the case of any complaint, the District Administration would coordinate with the Lahore Board. Concerned officers would remain on duty at each examination center until the last paper was completed on a daily basis.

