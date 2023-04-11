One Bangkok achieves Thailand’s first Platinum WiredScore certification for best-in-class digital connectivity
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 11 April 2023 – One Bangkok, the largest holistically integrated district in the heart of Bangkok, has become the country’s first real estate project to obtain the Platinum WiredScore certification– the highest certification from WiredScore for its office towers. The One Bangkok District has been designed to meet the Wiredscore and SmartScore standards ensuring Tenants on the stability of digital connectivity to support their businesses.