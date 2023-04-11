DHL Supply Chain and Nespresso in Australian partnership

•Extension of global logistics and e-commerce fulfilment partnership dating back to 2014
•Contract to include Australian market for the first time
•Automation and scalability key drivers for Nespresso selecting DHL
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 11 April 2023 – DHL Supply Chain, the world’s leading contract logistics provider, is extending its strategic partnership with Nestlé Nespresso S.A, the company announced today. DHL will now provide logistics and fulfilment services in Brisbane and Sydney, Australia. This builds on the existing partnerships in Italy, Brazil, Malaysia, Taiwan, UK and Ireland, with some dating back to 2014.