The “Asian Games Letterbox” Singapore Stop Concludes with Success

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 September 2023– The “Asian Games Letterbox” is an initiative, under the esteemed guidance of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 Organising Committee (hereinafter referred to as “Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee”) and the Information Office of the Zhejiang Provincial Government; Phoenix Satellite Television and ifeng.com invite local communities across multiple nations and regions in Asia to handwrite messages of goodwill for the Asian Games personally. The inaugural stop commenced in Hong Kong on June 18th, drawing participation from tens of thousands of individuals, and sparking a significant surge of enthusiasm for the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022.Less than two weeks before the opening of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, a young participant in the “Asian Games Letterbox” Singapore stop wrote down her heartfelt wishes for the Games and the athletes, “I wish the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 will be successfully organized, and every athlete will achieve triumph on the field.”As the first Asian stop beyond China, back on July 22nd, H.E. Ms. Sun Haiyan, Chinese Ambassador to Singapore, attended the prelude sports meeting of the “Asian Games Letterbox” Singapore stop, lending her support to this vibrant celebration of the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022.At present, the “Asian Games Letterboxes” strategically positioned at prominent locales in Singapore, such as Merlion Park, Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, Clarke Quay, and Gardens by the Bay, have been officially unveiled, swiftly capturing the enthusiastic participation of local residents, overseas compatriots, and Chinese in Singapore.Every individual who joins this event is adorned with smiles, as they inscribe their heartfelt aspirations and sincere sentiments for the upcoming Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 in both Chinese and English upon postcards. These well-wishes are then placed within the letterboxes, destined to be conveyed back to China.Amidst the exquisitely designed letterheads adorned with heartfelt blessings, the “Global Insights” microphones were handed to passersby on the streets of Singapore. A local student from Hangzhou, presently enrolled at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, expressed, “I am delighted to witness my hometown hosting the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. I hope that through this Asian Games, more friends from different countries will get to know China and Hangzhou.”Singapore is also brimming with anticipation for this Asian Games. It is reported that Singapore will dispatch its largest-ever delegation, consisting of a remarkable 431 athletes, to participate in the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 across 32 different sporting disciplines. Of the 431 athletes, 336 athletes will be making their debut at the Asian Games, with the youngest being the 14-year-old synchronized swimmer, Li Jiaxuan, and the most senior participant being the 60-year-old Go player, Kang Zhanbin. This shows Singapore’s profound regard for the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, and the local residents have conveyed their hopes for the event during interviews.“The Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 will be an unparalleled celebration, and I hope Singaporean athletes will collaborate with their Chinese counterparts to staging wonderful games for the spectators on the field. While I may not have the opportunity to personally attend and cheer for the athletes at the event, I have already learned on the Internet what a beautiful city Hangzhou is. I hope that one day I can sit by the West Lake, taste the West Lake Fish in Vinegar Gravy, and drink Longjing tea.”Just as the blessings and aspirations conveyed through the “Asian Games Letterbox”, athletes from various countries, traveling from afar, arrive in Hangzhou not only with a resolute determination to excel but also with a mission of fostering friendly exchanges. Likewise, the spectators from different places worldwide will shower these sportsmen and women with the most heartfelt applause.The Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 is not just a mere sporting competition; it serves as a bridge that connects China with other nations through the medium of sports. People of different nationalities, ethnicities, and beliefs will be closely connected and united through this event, marching hand in hand towards a brighter future. Through the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, the world will undoubtedly gain deeper insights into China’s future trajectory, and China, in turn, will contribute its strength to the future of Asia and the globe.Hashtag: #AsianGamesLetterbox

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.