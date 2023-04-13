Hang Lung Deepens Collaboration with the Hang Lung Center for Real Estate at Tsinghua University in Support of Sustainable Development and the Cultivation of Talent

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 13 April 2023 – Hang Lung Properties (SEHK stock code: 00101) (the “Company” or “Hang Lung”) and Tsinghua University established The Hang Lung Center for Real Estate at Tsinghua University (“the Center”) in 2010. To-date, Hang Lung has donated more than RMB 33 million to the Tsinghua University Education Foundation to promote the development of the University’s real estate discipline and provide targeted support for the Center to carry out academic research and exchanges. Today, the two parties announced the deepening of cooperation on industry-university work in the field of sustainability, proptech innovations, and exceptional talent cultivation. The Company has also initiated a “Sustainable Real Estate Scheme” for Tsinghua University teachers and postgraduates, funding their creative academic research on topics including green buildings, healthy buildings, low-carbon development and digitalization, to promote the application of research findings to daily life.In support of its vision of creating compelling spaces that enrich lives, Hang Lung is prioritizing sustainable development. In their continued strategic collaboration, Hang Lung and Tsinghua University desire to focus on sustainability for commercial and mixed-use developments, and proptech solutions, including the energy efficiency of office towers, shopping malls and service apartments, the reduction of embodied carbon, effective use of water resources, waste management and circularity, and biodiversity protection, among other areas. Hang Lung and the Center are committed to conducting regular joint research on the focus areas and issuing white papers that propose practical sustainability initiatives to address industry needs. Both parties will also unfold multi-level talent development programs through webinars and training opportunities for corporate executives and prospective young talent. Additionally, the Center will set up new seats for the Hang Lung Chair Professor of the Faculty of Civil Engineering to support talent development and sustainability in the real estate industry.Mr. Adriel Chan, Vice Chair of Hang Lung Properties and the Chair of the Sustainability Steering Committee, said, “I am excited that Hang Lung is deepening its cooperation with the Tsinghua University Hang Lung Center for Real Estate. Our relationship has spanned 13 years, during which the Center has played an important and leading role in academic research and exchange, as well as in cultivating talent. The collaboration further highlights sustainability and industry partnership, which will lend additional support to China’s goal to peak carbon emissions by 2030, and to reach carbon neutrality by 2060.”Mr. Yang Bin, Vice Principal of Tsinghua University, said, “We’d like to express sincere gratitude to Hang Lung for its long-term unconditional support of and trust in the University and the Center, which has led to outstanding achievements of the Center across talent cultivation, think tank and industry development. We hope that the Center will further play as a liaison link between industry, academia and research fields in the future and attract more excellent scholars from domestic and abroad to join the research team.”Associate Professor Wu Jing, Director of The Hang Lung Center for Real Estate at Tsinghua University, said, “Over the past 12 years, our team has been consistently strengthening and continuously leveraging the resources of the Center, achieving remarkable grades in academic research, think tank building, and industry-university cooperation. We have also made excellent advances in areas of politics, business, and academia, becoming a leading research institution with high authority in the field of real estate at home and abroad. In the future, we look forward to working with Hang Lung to focus on the sustainable development of the real estate industry and proptech innovations, and to contributing to the sustainable growth of society together.”Established in April 2010, the Hang Lung Center for Real Estate at Tsinghua University is a cross-disciplinary research body jointly developed by the School of Civil Engineering, School of Economics and Management and School of Architecture. Since its inauguration, the Center has been striving to enhance its academic and research capabilities. It has published more than 400 academic papers in top national and international journals, covering various aspects of urban and real estate-related economics, planning and sustainable development, real estate and housing economics, real estate finance and investment, land and housing policies, and urban infrastructure, among other topics. The “Chinese Residential Land Price Indexes (CRLPI)” and “The China Quality-Controlled Housing Price Index (CQCHPI)” released by the Center beginning in 2014 and 2015, have provided key data references for market practitioners, researchers, and government decision-makers to grasp price trends in China’s residential land and housing market more comprehensively and accurately. Meanwhile, the Center has been actively hosting or co-hosting a variety of academic and industry events with more than 80 Hang Lung Real Estate forums and seminars organized to provide opportunities for dialogue between scholars and industry representatives.Hashtag: #HangLungProperties

