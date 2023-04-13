GEODIS strengthens its capabilities for air freight temperature-controlled pharmaceutical shipments across Asia Pacific and Middle East

CEIV certification is an assurance of the quality of transportation for healthcare companies in the region.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 13 April 2023 – Leading global logistics operator GEODIS has announced that it has strengthened its air freight temperature-controlled pharma shipments capabilities in Asia Pacific and Middle East (APAC&ME) with the Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV Pharma) certification. The certification covers multiple locations in China (PVG), Indonesia (CGK), India (DEL & BOM), South Korea (ICN), Thailand (BKK), United Arab Emirates (DXB) and Singapore (SIN).