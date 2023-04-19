Elsevier reimagines clinical decision support with the new ClinicalKey® to enable easy access to both comprehensive medical evidence and quick clinical answers for providers

Enhanced features, launched at the HIMSS 23 Conference, incorporates point of care functionality alongside extensive reference content

®

EHR integration – with an EHR-integrated experience through SMART on FHIR, clinicians can navigate to ClinicalKey directly within their workflow.

– with an EHR-integrated experience through SMART on FHIR, clinicians can navigate to ClinicalKey directly within their workflow. Drug information – frictionless access to expanded drug information and tools to support clinical decision making.

– frictionless access to expanded drug information and tools to support clinical decision making. Mobile app – a completely redesigned mobile experience that allows clinicians to easily access the information they need, when they need it.

Chicago, US – News Direct – 19 April 2023 – Elsevier, a global leader in evidence-based clinical practice content, research publishing and information analytics, is announcing the launch of its newly enhanced clinical decision support solution ClinicalKey , which includes an extensive drug compendium, a new mobile application and deeper integration into the Electronic Health Record (EHR). These new features provide physicians in the US and across global markets with easier access to comprehensive and reliable medical content at the point of care, helping them to diagnose and treat patients faster.ClinicalKey is a global leader in reference use cases, providing access to market-leading, evidence-based content. The new features announced today mean clinicians can now additionally use ClinicalKey to access crucial, trusted summary information, all within a single source.Josh Schoeller, President of Clinical Solutions, Elsevier said “Today’s clinicians are facing growing pressure as they provide care – more patients presenting with complex comorbidities, an increasing workload due to a global shortage of healthcare professionals, and a high volume of medical research output. Against this backdrop, we need to support clinicians by making the information they need as accessible as possible. Today’s enhanced ClinicalKey will make the lives of clinicians easier by providing a single, simple location to access the essential information they need at the point of care.”The development of the next generation ClinicalKey was created with the needs of physicians in mind. Based on the latest findings, physicians spend half of their shift in the EHR [1] , so clinical decision support must be deeply embedded in the EHR system. 80% of doctors use mobile devices at work [2] making access to a modern mobile app crucial for a point of care solution, and many clinicians find an increasing number of clinical questions at the point of care are about drug information.The enhanced ClinicalKey responds to all these challenges:To learn more about ClinicalKey, click here Hashtag: #Elservier

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About ClinicalKey

Patients rely on your clinicians at every moment in their care journeys. Clinicians, in turn, want to ensure they’re making the best decisions possible for those in their care. But that requires a lot of information gathering, coordinating, and keeping up with dynamic clinical knowledge. ClinicalKey streamlines access to consistent, evidence-based information to help clinicians do just that. From quick answers at the point of care to leading full-text reference material, it delivers trusted content to support clinicians and those in training who need to stay abreast of rapidly expanding clinical knowledge, quickly confirm diagnosis and treatment information, and advance critical thinking skills and research.



About Elsevier

As a global leader in information and analytics,