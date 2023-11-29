Investing in Youth Education: FBS and HSDF Support Community Primary School Imezi-Olo in Ezeagu LGA
LAGOS, NIGERIA – Media OutReach – 29 November 2023 – FBS, a leading global broker, collaborated with the charity organization Helpers Social Development Foundation (HSDF) to improve the educational experience for students at Community Primary School Imezi-Olo in Ezeagu Local Government Area, Nigeria. Global broker funded the purchase of school supplies, uniforms, and whiteboards that over 100 students would use.