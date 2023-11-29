Investing in Youth Education: FBS and HSDF Support Community Primary School Imezi-Olo in Ezeagu LGA

Published: November 29, 2023

LAGOS, NIGERIA – Media OutReach – 29 November 2023 – FBS, a leading global broker, collaborated with the charity organization Helpers Social Development Foundation (HSDF) to improve the educational experience for students at Community Primary School Imezi-Olo in Ezeagu Local Government Area, Nigeria. Global broker funded the purchase of school supplies, uniforms, and whiteboards that over 100 students would use.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.