Recent GEODIS investments and new certification underlines its growth in the Chinese market

Certification of regional headquarters in Shanghai coincides with redevelopment of GEODIS’ Center of Excellence in Shenzhen and an award for performance at Zhengzhou Airport.
SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 21 April 2023 – A global leader in the provision of logistics services, GEODIS has been growing its capabilities in Asia-Pacific recently, and in China particularly. As an economic powerhouse, the Chinese market is of critical strategic importance to GEODIS and will continue to be a lynchpin of the logistic Group’s expansion in the most important locations globally.