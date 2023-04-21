RUSAL confirms its leadership status in the world sustainable suppliers rating EcoVadis

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – Media OutReach – 21 April 2023 –The Company has got an integral score corresponding with “silver” level and associating the Company with a top-8% of the best global suppliers in terms of their Environment, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) maturity. In 2023, RUSAL got overall 68 out of 100 maximum scores in the rating, which is 10 scores higher than the previous year. It got possible due to palpable improvements in such areas as environment, labor and human rights, ethics (with each area being rated at 70 scores, or at the “advanced” level), and sustainable procurement (60 scores, or “good” level).As part of the EcoVadis assessment this year, RUSAL’s carbon footprint management system has been also rated as ‘Advanced’. The rating’s experts have appreciated comprehensive elements of the Company’s GHG management system and its advanced decarbonization commitment, actions and reporting capabilities. The Company is recommended to seek to use life cycle analysis as a tool for planning climate action, consider developing a time-bound action plan to transform into a low-carbon business model, and aim at engaging suppliers in climate action.“RUSAL’s customers in the European Union, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region are increasingly focusing not only on ‘green’ attributes of the products they purchase, but also on the overall assessment of the so-called ‘ESG maturity’ or sustainability of companies that manufacture and supply such products on the market. They monitor dynamic of their suppliers as rated by this, perhaps, the most trustworthy rating, and it is very important for us that the Company’s efforts to embed the best sustainability standards and practices, have already brought us much closer to the “golden” status and have once again confirmed RUSAL’s strong leadership not only in the global aluminium industry, but also across all the non-ferrous metal sectors”, commented Irina Bakhtina, RUSAL’s Chief Sustainability Officer.Hashtag: #RUSAL

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis provides the leading solution for monitoring sustainability in global supply chains. Its mission is to reliably assess companies’ sustainability performance, providing them with comprehensive feedback, benchmarking and tools allowing them to embark upon a journey of continuous improvement. The team of international sustainability experts analyze and crosscheck companies’ data (supporting documents, 360° Watch Findings, etc.) in order to create reliable ratings, taking into account each company’s industry, size and geographic location.



The rating’s participants are offered access to highly secure web-based solutions which guarantee the safety of users’ data, and may share the results of their EcoVadis assessment with their customers in all countries of the world where they can access the EcoVadis Scorecard and share information. The EcoVadis methodology is based on international sustainability standards (Global Reporting Initiative, United Nations Global Compact, ISO 26000), and supervised by a scientific committee of sustainability and supply chain experts, to ensure reliable third party sustainability assessments.



Over 700 multinational companies use EcoVadis to monitor the sustainability performance of their trading partners, and thousands of companies use the EcoVadis Ratings platform every month to respond to sustainability assessment requests from customers, set and maintain corrective action plans and centralize sustainability-related documents.



About RUSAL

RUSAL (