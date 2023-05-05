ECOVACS ROBOTICS, the Leading Global Market Share Holder, Partners with the 147th WKC Dog Show to Expand Its Brand Presence in Pet Scenarios
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 May 2023 – ECOVACS ROBOTICS, the leading service robotics brand with the highest comprehensive market share ranking[1] in the global core robotic vacuum cleaner markets，announces that it will become the Official Robotics Brand of the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show (hereinafter referred to as “WKC Dog Show”), and sponsor of the WKC’s Best at Home Contest. The WKC Dog Show upholds a high entry standard, a meticulously planned schedule, and an authoritative judging system. Established in 1877, this over-a-century old event focuses not only on the protection of pet dogs, but also the welfare of families with pets. These values are in line with the brand vision of EVOVACS ROBOTICS.