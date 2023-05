Vietnamese Superstar Sơn Tùng M-TP Marks New Era with his Highly-Anticipated English Single “MAKING MY WAY,” Setting Sights on International Success

Brand New Single Released Out Now Via The Orchard

Stream “MAKING MY WAY” here.

Watch “MAKING MY WAY” Official Visualiser here.



HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 5 May 2023 – Vietnamese superstar Sơn Tùng M-TP has released his highly-anticipated new single “MAKING MY WAY” via The Orchard today. Recorded entirely in the English language, “MAKING MY WAY” showcases his dynamic vocals and innovative sound – a unique blend of Vietnamese and Western influences – while delivering a heartfelt message of determination and resilience in the face of adversity.

