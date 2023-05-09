Get Ready for More Magic at 7-Eleven: New Limited-Edition Disney 100th Anniversary Items Join Latest “Match & Go” Collectible Programme

New batch of must-have items added to the talk-of-the-town collection include a series of four Limited Edition Mix-It-up Lanyard Sets, Pop-up Ears Reversible Bucket Hats, Pop-up Ears Umbrellas and Foldable Storage Box Set
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 May 2023 – 7-Eleven launched its exclusive “Match & Go” Collectible Programme in late April to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary. This unique collection brings together eight excellent quality and great value 3-in-1 Match & Go Sets featuring eight beloved Disney and Pixar characters including Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Sulley, Edna Mode, Chip ‘n Dale, Stitch, Lotso and Alien. The collection has been incredibly popular, and 7-Eleven is excited to announce that more surprises on their way with the launch of more exciting items as part of its Match & Go collection. These include a series of four Limited Edition Mix-It-Up Lanyard Sets, Pop-up Ears Reversible Bucket Hats, Pop-up Ears Umbrellas and a Foldable Storage Box Set. Practical yet stylish, this new batch of items will drop at 7-Eleven on 10 May in limited quantities. Don’t miss your chance to bring the magic of Disney home and share it with your loved ones!