Macau Pass to Co-operate with GCash, Touch ‘n Go e-Wallet and True Money, the Leading e-Wallets in Southeast Asia, to Provide Acquiring Services, Has Been Approved

MACAU – EQS Newswire – 11 May 2023 – Macau Pass has been officially approved to provide acquiring services to Alipay+ market-leading partner e-wallets from the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand. This means that in addition to Alipay, AlipayHK, WeChat Pay, Simple Pay and other e-wallets launched by other banks in Macau, Macau Pass payment devices can now also accept GCash, Touch ‘n Go eWallet and TrueMoney, following South Korea’s Kakao Pay.





