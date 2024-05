Singapore-HQ Fintech Aspire Enters Hong Kong, Positioned for Further Growth Across Asia

Acquires Money Service Operator (MSO) License

SINGAPORE & HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 May 2024 – Aspire , a leading all-in-one finance platform headquartered in Singapore, today announced that the company has successfully obtained a Money Service Operator (MSO) License issued by the Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department.