Prince Foundation Congratulates Cambodia Men’s National Volleyball Team on Their Success at the 32nd SEA Games
PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach – 19 May 2023 – Prince Foundation held a congratulatory ceremony at the Volleyball Federation of Cambodia (VFC), in honor of the Cambodia Men’s National Volleyball team who won the SEA Games silver medal. Tokens of appreciation were gifted to the SEA Games silver medalist, alongside their coaches. The event was also graced by distinguished VFC representatives.