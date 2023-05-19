Telefield Medical Imaging Completed the Pre-A Round Financing Totalling Nearly 40 Million HK Dollars to Drive China’s Original Technological Innovations for Medical Imaging
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 19 May 2023 – Telefield Medical Imaging (TMI) Limited is the world’s leading provider of AI 3D ultrasound imaging technology, equipment and solutions. It offers a pioneering radiation-free 3D ultrasonic scoliosis assessment system called Scolioscan, which provides novel solutions for safe and efficient scoliosis assessment. The company has gained recognition and support from many well-known investment institutions and completed the Pre-A round of financing, totalling nearly HK$40 million in April 2023. So far, the total financing has exceeded HK$100 million. Investors in this financing round include Fosun Pharma, AEF Greater Bay Area Fund managed by Gobi Partners GBA, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) and some industrial investors. The funds will be used to further accelerate product development and market expansion and attract more outstanding talents to join the team.